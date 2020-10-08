While Halloween events may be looking different than usual this year due to COVID-19, McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the county is working with some local sponsors to put on a drive-in movie at Myer Creek Park on Halloween night.
Dame said plans are in the works to put in a 40-foot inflatable screen in the park for a socially-distanced Halloween event.
He said with many annual Halloween events happening indoors, the drive-in movie will provide a safe way for families to spend the evening together without being in close-quarters with large groups.
“It’s going to be an opportunity for people to have an event to go to, but it will be distanced the way it needs to be,” he said. “They’re going to be able to sit in their car and turn their radio to the frequency and watch the movie.”
According to Dame, the event will be at no cost to the county due to the help of local sponsors who have donated funds.
The drive-in movie will likely start around 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night, Saturday, Oct. 31. Dame said he hopes to have two family-friendly movies, one of which will likely be “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
