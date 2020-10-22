McLean County Fiscal Court had a first reading to apply a water service fee to water bills in its Tuesday meeting. The fee, having been discussed since the beginning of the year, will help pay for dispatch services.
While the fee was previously discussed to be set at $4, Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said it needs to be $5 to get the county where it needs to be financially.
“I would not bring you this option … if I didn’t think it had to happen to maintain what we have,” he said.
The fee will be set to extract a $5 fee per water bill rather than per meter in an effort to not only ensure those living in apartment complexes also get charged the fee, but also for those that have multiple meters on one bill. This way, those with multiple water meters on one bill will only pay the fee one time.
For those with multiple water bills, the court discussed having an end-of-year reimbursement option. Anyone with multiple water bills will have to show proof of multiple payments of the fee to the judge-executive’s office and can apply for reimbursement.
By collecting one $5 fee from each water customer in the county, Dame said it will garner around $240,000 for dispatch services, which cost around $320,000 to operate annually. This will help pay for daily operations and employees as well as other necessary items, such as training and updated mapping services.
County Attorney Donna Dant said the money collected from the water service fees will only be used for dispatch, as per a state statute.
“This will be earmarked money,” she said. “The funds have to be used for dispatch services, they can’t be used for anything else.”
The water service fee will replace the current $2.25 fee applied to landlines, which Dant said has not been adjusted for around 20 years.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton @mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
