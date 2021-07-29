McLean County has received $45,000 for agricultural initiatives from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.
According to a press release on July 16, the board approved $2.3 million in funded projects for agricultural diversification and rural development across the state.
The county received $40,000 for the County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP) and $5,000 for Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (Youth) through the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame is familiar with these programs.
“Prior to becoming the Judge-Executive, I actually oversaw the county agricultural development funds in Hopkins County,” Dame said. “These funds are derived from a settlement of phase one tobacco funds done in the early 2000s.”
Dame said that each state was able to choose how to invest their money but that Kentucky decided to use theirs to transform the agricultural sector, as the funds originated from the growth of tobacco.
Dame noted the importance of tobacco early on for families and farmers.
“Tobacco put a lot kids through college. Put a lot of meals on tables. And paid for a lot of infrastructure and improvements for our farms,” Dame said. “The legislature in the early 2000s was very forward thinking in trying to invest these funds in ways to diversify agriculture and essentially get agriculture away from being so dominated by tobacco production.”
According to Dame, each county has its own county agricultural development board, in which they oversee applications and give “priority ranking” to programs. The board is comprised of active farmers, representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency, the McLean County Conservation District and the McLean County Extension Service, and minority farmers.
“The CAIP program and the Youth program, which we received money for, are actually county funds that the county board devote or decide where the funds go to,” Dame said. “I assume that the county board decided to put ‘priority one ranking’ on those two programs.”
CAIP helps producers with cost-share assistance that will help “improve and diversify” farm operations such as bees and honey, beef and dairy cattle, and energy efficiency.
“It teaches the next generation what to do and what processes to take to become new producers in an industry that is very vital to our county,” Dame said.
Dame recalls that producers can qualify for these funds by attending continuing education units (CEUs) or other educational programs in order to prove they are “viable.”
“The key thing with these funds [is] when we make this investment, we want to spur a change, help to increase efficiency,” Dame said.
Youth inspires young people to explore opportunities in the trade. According to the 2021 application and guidelines, the program focuses on young people developing agricultural projects, strengthening partnerships with school agricultural programs, Cooperative Extension, and 4-H/FFA organizations.
“It helps an individual purchase an animal to use in conjunction with a youth project,” Dame said.
A successful applicant is eligible up to $1,500 per year on a prorated basis with eligible cost on a 50/50 basis.
Dame said the program is similar to the supervised agricultural experience (SAE) through Future Farmers of America (FFA), where a student raises animals and shows them at county fairs. The student can also develop skills in animal husbandry, humane practices, managing resources, proper production methods and showmanship.
According to a 2019 report from the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, one farm feeds 166 people. Dame said the Youth program is beneficial as it will get young people interested in a career dominated by older generations and become hands-on to help provide to families across the county.
“You’re gonna see a lot of land and farm transitions here in the next 20 to 30 years,” Dame said. “We need somebody to take the torch.”
While Dame is excited about the programs, he hopes this will spark conversations of another initiative, a Shared-Use Equipment Program — which he created before being sworn into office. The program allows farmers and producers to rent equipment in order to save money.
[The program], in turn, helps them raise their bottom line,” Dame said. “That way, they’re not stuck with a piece of equipment that they’ll use once or twice a year and the whole community could use it.”
Nevertheless, Dame is content with funds going towards a worthy cause.
“I think it’s been a fantastic investment of these dollars to help our agriculture community diversify,” Dame said.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
