McLean County has received food assistance through the USDA program that purchased produce from farmers that would otherwise go to waste and partners with regional distributors to donate that food to families in need.
The Audubon Area Community Services coordinated with the food assistance program to provide food boxes locally in McLean and other nearby counties, according to McLean County Audubon Area Community Services Coordinator Julie Newton.
“They saw where, at the beginning of this COVID pandemic, these farmers were having no place to send their crops and it was just going to be thrown away. They were just going to get rid of them,” Newton said. “We’ve got people who could use this.”
So far, McLean has already received two truck loads of food boxes in less than a month, one in early July and the second in early August. The boxes have been available first-come-first-serve for anyone who wishes to pick them up.
Each truckload, Newton said, contains 1,712 boxes of produce, equaling around $42,000. She said the products in each shipment varies depending on what farmers have available.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said he did not know what to expect with the first shipment, but there was a large turnout with traffic being backed up for at least two hours on U.S. 136.
Dame said boxes were handed out to around 1,000 families, at least.
“It’s helped a lot of people. Collectively, together, the invoice that I saw, we’re looking at around $84,000 worth of vegetables donated to McLean County families alone,” he said.
Newton said she believe it’s likely that McLean could receive a third shipment of food after already receiving two in such a short amount of time.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton @mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.