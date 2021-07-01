County receives Local Records Program grant

McLean Fiscal Court was approved for the Local Records Grant on June 11 for $9,750 from the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives.
The grant allows for the fiscal court to digitize county historical records, ordinances and resolutions for “ease of access for the citizens of McLean County,” according to McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
“When I entered office, one thing I noticed right off the bat was that a lot of our historical documents, ordinances and documents are not easily accessible for the residents of McLean County and sometimes what is passed will differ from the original first readings, but there’s no way to document that effectively to where people can access it easily,” Dame said.
Judge-Executive Assistant and Fiscal Court Clerk Wendy Clark applied for the grant. Clark said the process for the grant took approximately six months.
“Wendy spent a lot of time on the details,” Dame said. “You had to have an apples-to-apples comparison in this bid process. We had to know what work we had to do and how many records we have.”
Clark said she had to submit an invitation for bid proposals for the codification of the ordinances, the population of the county, how many documents need to be digitized, court approval, the application, vendor proposals and specifications of what the county needs to be done.
“[I wanted to do this] to make the documents searchable so residents know the laws and attorneys can look up ordinances,” Clark said.
According to Clark, the county has approximately 300 ordinances and 900 resolutions to transfer online. The grant money has to be used before Dec. 31, 2022.
“We’ll be up to date with Kentucky Revised Statutes because we’ll know whether we need to amend something and not just sitting in a book in the back of a room,” Clark said.
Calhoun and Livermore have already completed a codification of the city’s documents.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
