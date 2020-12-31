McLean County has five new COVID-19 cases, according to the Green River District Health Department bringing the total to 98 active cases, three less than last week.
The McLean County Health Center is providing testing Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Additional testing is available at Health First locations on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made at 1-877-667-7017.
McLean County’s incidence rate according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health is 45, keeping the county in the red.
Statewide, total positive cases are at 261,492, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Public Services. 2,594 of those cases are recovered cases and 36,124 are deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday in a press release that there have been two new vaccine allocations for the week of Jan. 4, totaling 53,700 doses. A total of 27,3000 of those are Pfizer and 26,400 are Moderna.
In the same press release, Beshear gave a statement on New Year’s gatherings.
“I ask every single Kentuckian to keep any New Year’s celebration small, preferably your own household or one more,” Beshear said. “Remember, going to a big party, hosting a big party or going to any gathering where you’re going to take your masks off will spread this virus at a time where Kentucky is doing better than most, but the virus is rampaging through the United States and we’re seeing record deaths just about everywhere.”
On Monday, Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the next group receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be Kentuckians who are at least 70-years-old, first responders and educators, according to a press release. These vaccinations could begin as early as Feb. 1, 2021.
“Remember, this vaccine roll out is, I think, one of the toughest and largest logistics challenges we’ve seen since World War II,” Beshear said. “It’s not going to be clean the entire time — we’re building the airplane while we’re flying it — but right now, we believe we’ve got the right plan in the right way to distribute this vaccine equitably all across the state.”
The first rollout of vaccines, known as Phase 1a, reached 126,600 in the state. A total of 39,000 of those were designated for long-term care facilities, 17,752 to health care workers, 2,788 to local health departments and 5,796 to long-term care residents and staff.
“Walgreens and CVS have been able to provide vaccinations at more than 30 facilities,” said Kentucky for Cabinet Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander. “This is a great start. We’re making a down payment on our promise to take care of the most vulnerable Kentuckians first. Also, those health care workers who have been in those facilities, who have helped and provided services to those residents all along, this is a way that we are able to prioritize those folks who have done the most for the most vulnerable. Walgreens and CVS, thank you. We’ve talked with them just about every day as we learn together. They’ve been good partners with us, and we’ll continue to be good partners with them.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
