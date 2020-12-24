As of Tuesday, McLean County has 101 active coronavirus cases, 11 more than last week. The Green River District Health Department stated that four of those active cases are new.
McLean County Health Center plans to hold free testing Dec. 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The lab will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 24, 25 and 31. Due to the closures, test results may take longer than usual.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, McLean County’s incidence rate is at 45, leaving the county in red.
Statewide, there have been 247,344 total positive virus cases, 2,440 deaths and 35,118 people who have recovered, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
In a press release sent out Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes Kentuckians have a “wonderful Christmas” and to keep gatherings small and safe.
“I want to make sure I start by asking everybody to make that additional sacrifice and do their part to keep their Christmas celebrations small,” he said in the release. “With the rest of the country on fire, with hospitalizations escalating in almost every other state, in Kentucky we are seeing a stabilization that is protecting the lives of our people, and we want to make sure that we continue to plateau or even see a decrease in cases as we move forward with this vaccine.”
Vaccinations began at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore on Tuesday. Army Private First Class Norris Hardison was the first resident to receive the vaccine, according to the press release.
“I am not afraid,” she said. “I want everyone to see me take it and know that it is safe.”
Along with those at the veterans center, at least 8,839 state residents in long-term care facilities have been vaccinated. In the press release, Beshear said he would keep Kentuckians updated on vaccinations in those facilities.
Approximately 100,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and 100,000 Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive in Kentucky by the end of the year, according to Beshear. This includes those that have already been sent and the ones on the way. This also includes more than 34,000 doses allocated by Pfizer expected between Dec. 27-31.
In a press release sent out Monday, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, announced a new vaccine dashboard. Residents can learn more about the vaccine, planned distribution stages and progress of rollouts across the state. The dashboard can be accessed at kycovid19.ky.gov.
“This will show the total number of doses that have been shipped to the state; it will show the total number of Kentuckians who have been vaccinated; and it will show the total number of doses remaining to be deployed,” said Dr. Stack in the press release. “These numbers do not include the numbers that go to the long-term care facility immunization, at least not currently. Those get assigned over to CVS and Walgreens and show up in a different tracking methodology.”
In the same Monday press release, Beshear released a statement on the new COVID-19 relief bill.
“This bill also includes another round of the paycheck protection program for small businesses. I will say, I don’t think it’s going to be enough for small businesses. I’m certainly looking at additional relief that we can provide here in Kentucky,” he said. “There also appears to be an extension of unemployment benefits for those who are about to fall off.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
