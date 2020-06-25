The McLean County Clerk’s Office received much larger than usual voter turnout for the primary election Tuesday night, according to County Clerk Carol Eaton.
With COVID-19 cases still rising throughout the country, Kentucky allowed for specialized voting methods to help keep voters and staff safe. Absentee ballots were allowed on a larger scale than usual this election and voters were also given the opportunity to vote early between June 8-22 or vote at the county clerk’s office Tuesday, which was the only voting location in the county.
Eaton said the county had between 1,700-1,800 requests for mail-in ballots. There were 397 votes counted and posted in the courthouse after polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Those votes, however, will not even be close to what the actual voting totals are, she said.
While there are still many absentee ballots left to count, she said the county has to wait until June 30 to give a final count to accommodate voters who mailed out ballots Tuesday.
“...that should give anybody that mailed their ballots today enough time to get them in so we can count it,” Eaton said.
In addition to mail-in ballots, she said there was also a large turnout for early voting as well. She said by the end of last week, the county had already reached a 25% voter turnout out of the county’s 7,028 registered voters. Typically, she said, the county sees a 12-15% turnout for primary elections.
At least 381 voters visited the courthouse to vote in-person on Tuesday as well, Eaton said.
She said the county saw “a good turnout for a primary.” By around 5:45 p.m., just 15 minutes before polls closed, Eaton said the county had reached a 27% voter turnout.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.