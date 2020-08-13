McLean Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the state of emergency for the county still remains in effect. He said the county is taking the virus seriously and implementing measures to keep people safe within the courthouse.
Dame said fiscal court meetings are following state guidelines for keeping a congregation of no more than ten people and requiring masks in the courthouse building. Other measures have also been taken to keep staff and patrons safe, such as placing sliding windows and barriers for offices within the building, as well as providing face masks and sanitizer near the entrance.
Social distancing markers have also been placed throughout the courthouse to encourage people to keep 6-feet of distance between themselves and others.
“We tried to adapt and keep the courthouse open for people to do regular business,” Dame said. “Most of the people that I see come into the facility have a mask on and they are adhering to social guidelines.”
Dame said employees and residents are encouraged to follow state guidelines regarding social distancing and hygiene and hand-washing efforts.
One county employee has tested positive for COVID-19 thus far, but Dame said the individual quarantined for the suggested amount of time and there have been no other positive cases since. Employees have also been made aware of free testing available at the health department, as well.
“For me, the event is still real and underway here in the county. We do take that serious,” Dame said.
