After the McLean County Fiscal Court tabled the second reading for a proposed $4 water meter fee that would help pay for county dispatch services, Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the county needs more time to discuss the ordinance to “get it right.”
Dame was in attendance at Calhoun’s March 10 city council meeting and Sacramento’s March 16 city commission to further discuss the ordinance with the cities and answer any questions regarding the fee or the county’s proposed inter-local agreement that asks cities to collect the county’s proposed fee on residents’ water bills.
The county originally passed the first reading for the fee in its March 5 fiscal court meeting that would apply a $4 fee to each water meter in the county, which would generate $140,000 for dispatch services and replace the current $2.25 fee on landlines, generating only $34,000, according to Dame. The dispatch service costs the county around $375,521, meaning even with the new fee, the county would still pay $84,899 out of general funds after receiving state funds of around $150,000.
Dame said in Calhoun’s meeting that the county has been looking at several other county’s ordinances for generating funds to pay for dispatch in an effort to find a good option for McLean that would be equitable without overwhelming residents.
“This is the closest to an equitable option that we could find,” he said.
The court tabled the second reading in its last meeting on March 11 and proposed an amendment that would allow for end of year reimbursements for residents with multiple water meters.
Suggestions have also been brought to the court to make an agreement with a surrounding county to use their dispatch services rather than the county’s own service, but Dame and Sheriff Ken Frizzell said that would not be an equitable or efficient option.
“To outsource to another county, it’s going to cost us more,” Frizzell said. “And the quality of service is not going to be the same for our citizens … and my deputies out there too … This is a need. This isn’t a want.”
While the county is also looking at potentially doing a doorknob fee that would place the fee on each residence rather than each water meter in the county, Dame said other counties have had difficulty in enforcing such a fee. However, during Sacramento City Commission, Dame said the county would prefer to work on a doorknob fee rather than a water meter fee.
“We’re working on verbiage that uses Whitley County verbiage now that hits, instead of one water meter, say you have a government entity that does government housing; they can appropriate that fee to each person in that dwelling to where it would spread that out to add $4 per doorknob, which is what Whitley County does, and which tends to be more equitable than just doing one water meter,” Dame said.
Dame said many people have asked him how the county has managed to pay for dispatch services for so long without making a change sooner. He said before, the county had been using restricted funds to pay for bills that were not supposed to be used for those purposes. Also, he said the county had previously heavily relied on coal severance money and he wants to move away from that.
Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard said if the city were to collect the fee for the county, it would have to update contracts with its water customers to add that.
Howard also mentioned several discrepancies in the county’s inter-local agreements with the cities that do not match decisions discussed in court.
“That’s why … I didn’t want to have a second reading the other night until we worked through all of these issues and get it right,” Dame said. “We’re going to have more discussions. We’re not going to be voting on that fee, especially with the COVID-19 Coronavirus, we’ll probably push that until April or later to have more public discussion.”
Dame said the county still needs to discuss the proposed ordinance and will likely push a final decision back until April at the earliest, maybe even later.
Fiscal court will hold its next meeting Tuesday, March 24 at 5 p.m.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
