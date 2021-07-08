As of July 6, there is one new COVID-19 case, according to the Green River District Health Department. There have been 36.57% of McLean County residents that have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There have been 894 total cases of COVID-19 in the county with 30 deaths and 55 hospitalizations.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on July 1 that the county’s incidence rate is at zero, moving the county into the green.
Statewide, there have been 465,913 total positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 7,245 overall deaths and the state’s incidence rate is at 2.65% as of July 6.
The first six winners of the stat-wide campaign “Shot at a Million” were announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on July 2.
According to Beshear’s team, vaccinated Kentucky adults have a chance at $1 million and vaccinated 12-17 year olds have the chance to receive full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books.
The first winner of the first $1 million prize was Patricia Short of Lexington.
The first five winners for the scholarships were Jalen Crudup of Elizabethtown; Crystal Frost of Crestwood; Tyler Henson of Mt. Sterling; Adison Sullenger of Princeton; and Alex VonderHaar of Louisville.
The second and third drawings will take place on July 29 and Aug. 26.
To register for the incentive, go to shotatamillion.ky.gov.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
