McLean County Fiscal Court discussed potential changes in rates for trash being taken to the McLean County Transfer Site in its Aug. 11 meeting. Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said no decisions are being made yet, but the topic needs to be addressed.
Dame said the transfer site has been receiving an influx of trash during COVID-19 compared to how much it typically received, which has created increased expenses. Additionally, Dame said rates for the transfer site have not been adjusted for a long period of time and are low compared to surrounding counties.
“With the COVID-19 situation, we’ve got a lot more trash coming in than we typically did,” Dame said. “We have to justify the cost of hauling garbage … we’ve got an imbalance there. It’s kind of a hidden issue.”
According to Dame, the county budgets around $30,000 for garbage transportation annually to collect it and haul it to a landfill in Daviess County. He said as of right now, the expenses to do this are more than originally projected for the year.
The transfer site currently charges $1 for any size trash bag, which is an issue, he said, because not only is the price cheap compared to other areas, the price also does not account for different sized bags. For instance, a 30 gallon bag would be the same price as a 50 gallon bag, he said.
With no current scale, transfer site workers are estimating the weight of large garbage loads being brought in on construction trailers, which are charged $60 for a ton. However, Dame said a scale would be costly.
“We don’t have a scale. We talked about the workers having to estimate what the tonnage is. To get a scale like that, it’s a high cost. In my opinion, adjusting the single bag weight fee, it probably won’t fix it, but it will be a more equitable way to do that,” Dame said.
While no specific prices were discussed at the meeting, Dame said the county is not looking to make money, just to break even on costs.
“We obviously don’t want to price ourselves out where people take and dump their trash in ditches and waterways. We have a big problem with that right now,” he said.
Magistrate Robert Bishop said the court needs to know the cost of hauling compared to how much money is being brought in for collecting the trash to figure how much the county is actually losing and how drastically prices need to be changed.
Dame said he wants to give residents at least a 30-60 day notice before following through with any price changes.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
