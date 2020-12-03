After a year of making cuts to the budget, McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the county will have saved more than $300,000 by July 2021.
In the coming year, Dame said he hopes the county can look forward to some positive changes.
The county has received more than $550,000 in grants through the course of 2020. The grants will cover agriculture development, road improvements and emergency services.
The county has already seen some changes in the past year. The water service fee began evolving in the middle of March with the fee finally being passed last month. The water service fee will charge a $5 fee once a month to active water bills to help cover the 9-1-1 dispatch service, which costs $375,521 annually, according to Dame.
“I don’t think any of us take pride in having to do this fee but we do not want to be the administration that let the 9-1-1 service go,” Dame said.
Another change is having the fire department pay for part of its insurance costs, alleviating more than $10,000 from the county.
One area that has been difficult to gauge for savings has been the road department. Residents will continue to see changes in road infrastructure and ordinances related to drainage.
One example of that is East Harmon’s Ferry, which Dame calls the “rehabilitation project.”
“I’ve received three of four messages from people that live on that road,” he said. “One man said he has lived on that road since the 1960s, when it was a gravel road. He said it has never looked so good.”
Another major source of income for the county has been through the CARES Act.
Dame said the county has more than $300,000 in the bank available to use through the act. The money will be used to upgrade the ambulance service and take care of deficits.
“We’ve been very fortunate to make it through the COVID-19 situation as a county, financially, a lot better than what some would have anticipated,” Dame said.
For the upcoming 2021 year, Dame said he hopes to implement some positive changes for the county.
He said he has started the rough draft for next year’s budget which will include a new inmate contract with Muhlenburg County, outlines for new businesses and possibly high speed internet throughout the county as part of an effort by Kenergy Corp. to provide accessible and reliable internet services to rural areas in Kentucky.
Dame has been appointed as the Western Kentucky Coalition GRADD area representative. He said this places McLean County in a “unique” situation to drive policy for the region and district.
“This is the people’s house and if the people want to know something, they can,” he said. “It’s been a tough hill to climb in 2020 but I think we’ve weathered it fairly well given the circumstances. We are always open to public opinions, calls and questions. I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve my home.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com
