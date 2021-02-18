McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame compliments the county’s road department for their work during the winter weather storm.
“I think they do a fantastic job,” Dame said. “Experience is a really good teacher. I think that the department has adapted over time, whether it be the experiences we learned in the 2009 ice storm or just regular weather events.”
Dame said the roads department is short on manpower, so the fiscal court approved to authorize part-time and seasonal employees to come back during snow emergencies. The county had not used all of their work time in the past, which is how the court was able to approve their return.
According to Dame, the roads department prioritizes the main roadways first, since a significant number of county residents reside along those roads.
“We would advise drivers to be cautious and to know what features their vehicle has,” he said. “Obviously driving with a four wheel drive or front wheel drive vehicles are a lot more effective in driving in snow compared to rear wheel drives.”
Dame said county roads have been plowed, but because salt does not work under 20 degrees, they have not been as salted or salted at all. He said their main priority on county roads is to keep the accumulation down.
“If you don’t have to get out on county roads during this event, don’t do it,” Dame said.
Despite snow having more traction, the snow is removed from roads to melt the ice. According to Dame, snow insulates ice, slowing down the melting process.
Up until this winter weather storm, the roads department equipment has not had issues. Dame said a majority of the trucks have had issues this week. He said one of his goals as Judge-Executive is to update the snow truck fleet and the snow removal equipment.
According to Dame, no serious injuries have occurred from the storm. There have been a few runoffs and a wrecker was called to a scene on Highway 431 on Feb. 15 around 6 p.m.
For more information about the roads department, call the department at 270-273-5307. To contact Dame, call 270-273-3213.
McLean County Roads Department Superintendent David Flynn was unavailable for comment at the time of publishing.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
