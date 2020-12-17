The last day for cities and counties to use the rest of their CARES Act Funding is Dec. 30, according to the Kentucky Department for Local Government.
Cities that have any leftover funding can choose to give it back to the state or to the county. If they do not make a decision by the end of the year, the leftover money automatically goes back to the state.
Calhoun Mayor Ron Coleman said most of their funding went to obtaining a cash box outside Calhoun City Hall. The cash box would be drive-thru, similar to a bank teller drive-thru.
Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard said any leftover funding they have will go to the county.
“We’ve replaced cloth chairs and couches with vinyl ones, purchased three hand sanitizing stands, received notepads for Zoom meetings and laptops to replace the ones we had,” she said.
Howard said Sacramento is also receiving a cash box similar to an ATM machine with a canopy to cover the device.
Before they decide to give the leftover money to the county, Howard said they reached out to Marie Gatton Elementary School to see if they needed any resources. So far they have given the school hand sanitizer and gloves.
Island Mayor Vicki Hughes said they are far from spending all of their funding money.
“Right now, we have about $20,000 left to spend,” she said.
Hughes said Island has spent their funding on items such as foggers, masks, coveralls, sanitizing stations, touchless bathroom faucets, cloth chair replacements and a dropbox.
Several Island commissioners said they would rather be able to keep the money for the city, but if a choice is required, they would rather the funds go to the county.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the money the county received from the CARES Act funding has gone to salaries for emergency medical service employees and the sheriff’s department.
“We were given $313,463 and we spent $167,755.20 on salaries for the medical front line salaries, $139,568.98 on the sheriff deputies and $12,000 worth of cleaning products, sneeze guards and food serving supplies,” he said.
Gov. Andy Beshear allocated an extra $50 million to different counties across the state that had used all the original funding given to them and those that had their paperwork in on time.
“The paperwork was due Dec. 10 and we had ours in by Dec. 8,” Dame said. “Because of that, we received an additional $106,173.11 to go towards salaries.”
Dame said any funding given to the county by the cities will go straight into EMS or the sheriff’s department.
Livermore Mayor Jesse Johnson was unavailable for comment at press time.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
