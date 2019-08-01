I was having a rather down day recently. You know how it is; you are going along 100 miles an hour and finally you crash. I was experiencing one of those reality crashes.
Reclining in my chair, drinking coffee, I thought of one of my old friends. Oh my, he has been gone for almost 5 years now. How time flies by so quickly!
Thinking about him, I began chuckling. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came in about that time and said, "What are you laughing at?"
"I was just thinking," I said while still chuckling, "of my good friend Brother Lloyd."
As soon as I said that, she started chuckling herself and sat on the couch. We knew Brother Lloyd for 30 years. In those 30 years, we have had some great times with him and his wife. The last five years of his life, he was a widower.
It seemed like nothing got him down for long. Oh yes, he had his issues and would give you a commentary on his issues. He never was afraid to speak his mind. He had an opinion on every subject under the sun and some over the sun. He must have had a great mind because he always gave people a piece of it.
Of all the friends I have known down the years, nobody had more stories to tell than good old Brother Lloyd. He had a story for every subject you could think of at the time.
I would be talking about something in my life and he would interrupt, "Did I ever tell you the story about ...?" Not waiting for my reply, he would go on with the story.
I have heard all his stories, and could tell them almost as good as he did. They must have been true because every time he told them they were almost word for word as before.
I must confess I did something once rather naughty. We were talking about some subject, I can't remember what now, and I said, "Brother Lloyd, did I ever tell you the story about ...?"
Without giving him an opportunity to respond, I went on with the story. The story I was telling him was one of his stories he told me probably 100 times. I tried to tell it from my perspective, but kept it almost word for word.
I was sure he would catch on but he never did. When I finished with "his" story he said, "That's quite remarkable because something like that happened to me." Then he went on and retold that story as though he was telling it for the very first time. As far as I knew, he never caught on. I simply listened as though I was hearing it for the very first time.
Sometimes when my wife and I are talking I will say, "Did I ever tell you the story ...?" To which my wife will always respond, "Yes, you did Brother Lloyd."
I chuckled and then thought of what David said. "Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer" (Psalm 19:14).
Everybody has a story, but God's story is the only one that really matters.
Dr. James L. Snyder, pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, lives with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage in Ocala, FL. Call him at 352-687-4240 or email jamessnyder2@att.net. The church website is www.whatafellowship.com.
