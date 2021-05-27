The McLean County Public Library held a “Dino Dig” on May 25 where children were able to search for and collect fossils.
The library has hosted the dig for a total of four years with this year’s event marking the first time an outside dig was held for the community. In previous years, the dig was set up in the basement of the library. This year’s dig was moved outside to comply with COVID-19 guidelines and because of the number of children in attendance.
A total of 33 children and 29 adults were in attendance Tuesday evening.
Outreach programs coordinator Angie Smith and library director Aimee Newberry created the fossils by hand.
“It was a matter of buying molds and filling them with plaster,” Newberry said.
There were 89 fossils and 30 plastic pre-made dinosaurs hidden in the dirt.
“Dinosaurs have been immensely popular in children’s literature,” Newberry said. “It’s an ongoing theme and trend.”
When the dig was held inside the library, Smith and Newberry would create eggs out of coffee, sand and potting soil and insert the dinosaurs inside of them, Smith said.
Where the future digs are held will depend on factors such as weather and the number of people in attendance, according to Newberry.
The City of Livermore provided the dirt behind the library and a dinosaur was in attendance for the children to take photos with.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
The library will be hosting their Summer Reading Program this year with the theme “Tails and Tales.”
Jack Tales will be the primary focus of the program this year. Jack Tales are mostly present in Appalachian folklore and are also considered “Tall Tales.”
Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Oxen, Johnny Appleseed and Mossy the Turtle are a few of the stories the library will tell children during the program, according to Smith.
“Tails and Tales” is the national theme through the Collaborative Summer Library Program. The theme for 2022 is “Oceanography.”
“They have something to offer,” Smith said. “A lot of the stuff is free and they provide the information for free.”
The 2020 program was changed due to COVID-19. Smith and Newberry delivered books to over 300 residences in the county. This year, the program will be in-person, but with a few adjustments.
“We’re starting out outside,” Smith said. “Our back parking lot will have two big tents set up. We’ll do it outside unless it’s raining or too hot.”
Newberry said being outside allows for more activities like painting.
The book drop-off will still be available for families who cannot attend or do not feel safe attending the events.
The kick-off for the program will be June 4 and the program begins June 8. The kick-off theme is Water Wars and water activities will be available for all children.
Children ages zero to five will have their program every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Children ages six to nine will have their program every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Children ages 10 and older will have their program every Thursday at 1 p.m.
The programs will last between an hour and an hour and a half. The Summer Reading Program ends July 31.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
