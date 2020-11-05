The free drive-in Halloween movie at Myer Creek Park was a success, according to McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame who organized the event for the county.
He said a drive- in movie allowed the county to hold a Halloween event in the county that would be socially distanced while still providing a family-friendly activity for residents.
“As far as social distancing, everybody followed the rules. Most people had masks and took turns going to the restroom,” Dame said.
The featured film was the 2019 animated version of “The Addams Family” which was displayed on a 40x50 ft. screen in the park.
Dame said the event receive a good turn-out with around 55-60 cars.
“Most of the comments I received back were pretty positive as well,” he said. “I think what this shows us though by having this event, there’s a lot of opportunities for events we can host at Myer Creek.”
Dame said the event was successful thanks to sponsors and the 10-15 volunteers that came throughout the day to help set-up, organize and direct traffic.
Dame said with how well the drive-in turned out, he might consider organizing a similar event again under the right circumstances.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
