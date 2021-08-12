The McLean County Emergency Medical Services has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services (KBEMS).
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame received an email from KBEMS on July 27, informing him that county EMS was awarded the EMS Block Grant. Dame credits director Marietta Worth and assistant directors Nolan Clouse and Brett McPherson for leading the charge on having the grant approved.
“It is some work on behalf of our employees,” Dame said. “I give full credit to our ambulance service employees for having sought out this grant. This grant is allowing us [to] make ends meet and not having to shoulder our citizens with the burden of having to pay for some of these capital costs.”
“Curtis is very pro-EMS,” Worth said. “Because of that, we try to do our fair share to keep everybody educated but also go the extra mile to get these extra funds to keep us abreast of everything…”
According to KBEMS’ website, KRS 311A.155 requires the board to maintain a block grant fund program for the purpose of assisting units of local government in the provision of emergency medical services. This administrative regulation establishes standards and criteria governing the allocation of emergency medical services funding assistance to eligible applicants.
“They annually apply for this ambulance EMS block grant and the reason why is because it helps make the payment on remounting one of the ambulance boxes to the new chastity,” Dame said. “The goal is once this loan that we currently have is paid off, we will continue to apply for [the grant] to pay for the next replacement ambulance that we have.”
Worth said that unit #304, a Braun box, added a new chastity and had the unit refurbished and reconfigured the electronics and mechanisms to function efficiently.
“What we have is older units and there’s one of two ways you can go about replacing them,” Worth said. “For counties like us, it’s a much better financial step towards keeping new trucks on the road but then very good equipment as well.”
Worth said additional supplies would be beneficial to the employees and the community such as a Binder Lift, mega movers, spine and transfer boards, and more updated equipment.
“[The equipment] gives us a lot more safety for our patients and for our employees,” Worth said. “It gives us ways of moving patients safely and keeps us on the job.”
However, getting the ambulances in working order is vital.
“Sometimes, if we’re in between trucks — once we get this one paid, we do have another Braun chastity that we want to send off for a remount,” Worth said. “But if we don’t have that, then there’s other things that we can purchase with that grant. But because of us needing the newer trucks, this is a much better financial decision…”
Worth said that the county’s placement is sometimes problematic, noting that it takes roughly 25 minutes to drive to a local hospital, and requires more education for the staff.
“We’re a very small service. Our run base is growing but it doesn’t grow as fast as urban areas,” Worth said. “Our county is more agricultural and rural so we also have to do extra training to keep up with advancements in medicine, pre-hospital procedures that we can do to all our patients to make the outcomes much more favorable.”
“[EMS] is a service to our citizens to provide that emergency medical response,” Dame said. “They are doing a fantastic job of making sure that we can cover all the bases.”
Dame and Worth are proud of the grants that the county has been approved for and believe the county is moving positive steps forward by working together.
“We have a clean [financial] bill of health, you can say, in regard to our finances,” Dame said. “We have a solid book balance — life’s a lot easier. This should be the beginning of more grants to come...”
“If it wasn’t for [the citizens] and their support, I don’t think that we would enjoy the success that we’ve had,” Worth said. “This past year has been challenging for the medical field and the citizens of McLean County stand up for their family. They have supported us and encouraged us. [W]e thank them.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
