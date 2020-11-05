Although a large portion of the “Falloween” event near Island Wooden Bridge Park had to be canceled Saturday, organizer Rachel Stringer said there was still a good turn-out for trick-or-treaters.
In a Facebook post on the event page Friday, Stringer said the vendor portion of the event had to be canceled after receiving “an official phone call.”
“We didn’t get to do the vendors because we were in red, so we decided to cancel the vendor portion of it because we got a lot of pushback from the community,” she said.
When asked who specifically asked her to cancel the event, Stringer said she would rather not say.
“I don’t want to say who it was because my business is here and the county and the city are who give me my business license, she said. “So I just put community officials and I’ll just leave it at that.”
Stringer said she had been planning the event for around two months. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, but with a high number of COVID-19 cases in the county, she said it had to be pushed to Oct. 31.
Even with rescheduling and canceling the vendor portion of the event, Stringer said there was a great turnout for trick-or-treating and the scavenger hunt, both of which were no-contact.
