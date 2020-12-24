Alney Abney’s family made a promise to him before he died in 2000. That promise was to purchase a headstone for two of his sisters who died in the early 1900s.
According to family member Tony Hayes, Ethel Abney was around the age of 12 years old when she died in 1913 of typhoid fever, and Sudie Mae Abney was around 3 when she died in 1917, possibly from an icicle falling on her head.
The two girls are buried at the Riggs Family Cemetery off Highway 1792, said Hayes. The only grave marker there is cinder blocks with their names, dates and places of burial on them.
“My dad talked about it a lot,” said Nancy Vanover, Alney’s daughter. “He didn’t want them to be completely forgotten about.”
Nancy said her son, Dennis Vanover, would spend a lot of time working on trucks and tractors with Alney.
“He had me promise him I’d oversee the graves for as long as I could,” Dennis said. “I wanted to return the favor for everything he did for me.”
The headstone will have Alney’s name at the top with Ethel and Sudie Mae’s names on the side below that.
“I remember my dad talking about it years ago at an early age,” Nancy said. “I never saw any pictures of them, and I don’t know if there ever were any.”
Dennis said he wants to find Alney’s twin brother’s grave next. According to Dennis, he died at birth.
Nancy said Alney had five brothers and two other sisters. Alney was the last brother to die and one sister died five years after in 2005.
“I’m tickled to death they want to do this for their grandfather even though he won’t be around to know about it,” Nancy said. “I’m proud the boys want to do this but I know they wish they could have done it when my dad was still living.”
Dennis said his grandfather was a big part of his life and was very influential.
“My grandfather was an exceptional man,” he said. “He worked every day of his life and never asked anyone for any help.”
Dennis said he hopes the family he has lost touch with will have more information about the girls they can pass along to him and Hayes.
The headstone will be ready by the middle of January and once the weather warms up, he and a friend will be ready to set it, Dennis said.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
