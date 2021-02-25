Winter weather as a farmer does not come with off days. According to the Kentucky Soybean Board and Association, water and feeding are two of the main resources for farmers that are affected by the snow and ice.
Local cattle farmer Duane Atherton runs a cow-calf operation with his wife, Brenda, and his son, Clint. The family has more than 100 animals on their farm.
Atherton said when it comes to water, it is important to keep water out for his animals and make sure they keep off frozen ponds, as well as making sure the troughs aren’t frozen.
“Cows’ basic instincts can handle the cold really well, but the moisture is what makes it so difficult,” he said.
Frozen water must be thawed or ice has to be broken in order for dairy and beef cattle breeds to get adequate water to drink, according to the KSBA.
The freezing temperatures require more body heat to stay warm, which requires more fuel from hay and feed.
University of Kentucky Associate Extension Professor Jeffrey Lehmkuhler said that during extreme weather, there can be as much as a 15% increase in hay usage and consumption.
Atherton said the moisture that comes with winter weather is hard on cattle pneumonia, as well as calves that are born in the winter.
Calves are born in the late winter so farmers can have them ready to market by the fall. Atherton said the moisture is difficult on calf survivability. Keeping calves out of winter elements is important, he said.
He said it is important that farmers keep extra feed for the animals during the winter.
According to the KSBA, most cattle are fed mostly hay during the winter months, but consumption during extreme cold can ramp up.
Another hurdle is equipment. Atherton said not all of the equipment he keeps on his farm is not made to run in colder weather.
“This weather is not controllable in the winter and it is the most difficult time that we have,” he said.
Island crop farmer Jonathan Miller said when it comes to crops, it is a different process for farming, even in the winter.
During the winter, crop farmers may use that time to haul grain, but during snow and ice, that process is on a standstill.
Miller said he typically uses warmer February days to begin taking his equipment out for the season but that was delayed due to the winter and ice.
For more information about livestock and poultry in Kentucky, visit kylivestockcoalition.org.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
