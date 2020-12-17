McLean County Home Place, a hub for local senior citizens, caught on fire Dec. 9 around midnight.
The local fire departments received the call at 12:27 a.m. and the first unit arrived at 12:45 a.m.
Calhoun City Fire Department, Beech Grove Fire Department, Sacramento Fire Department, Island Fire Department, Livermore Fire Department and Central City Fire Department all responded to the scene of the fire.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. No injuries or deaths have been reported.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and still awaiting insurance assessment, but there is an idea of its cause, said Calhoun City Fire Chief Michael Mincy. The insurance process could take anywhere between a couple days to a week.
The county has already reached out to KACo in Frankfort for insurance needs. McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the building was insured for $700,000 and the contents inside cost around $90,000.
The building has not been used since March with the exception of Meals on Wheels program.
Dame said Livermore has offered a facility for the program to use temporarily once the site has been registered with the state.
The fire was still smoldering Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s so hard to put out a fire of that size,” Mincy said. “We used a backhoe to knock down the walls. It’s hard to get in there and actually put it out.”
He said the fire department had plans to keep an eye on the building to make sure fire did not spread.
The building was built in 1993 on 875 Walnut St. in Calhoun and has been used as a meeting place for families in the community.
“It has been a very functional and effective community center,” Dame said.
Dame said there will be a plan to rebuild the facility.
“I like to use the story of the phoenix rising from the ashes and I think it’s very fitting in this case,” he said.
Dame said this is a good reminder to McLean County residents going into winter.
“It’s important to be cautious with supplemental heaters,” he said. “I’m not saying that’s what happened here, but we see a lot of these kinds of fires when it gets cold. Make sure to have a fire plan and the fire departments can help with those.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
