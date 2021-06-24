Sherry and Chalmer Lindsey lost their son, Everett Lew Van Lindsey, 44 years ago when he was born due to complications of being premature. On June 17, Everett’s birthday, the couple had a bench installed at the Wooden Bridge Park in Island in his memory.
“We had a son 44 years ago on June 17 and he never made it home from the hospital,” Sherry said. “We just wanted to do something in memory of him. We lived in Island when he was born and I was raised there. I just wanted to have a bench put in the park there in memory of him.”
Sherry said in order to have the bench installed, she had to contact the Island Community Development Association. ICAD had a meeting to decide on whether or not the bench could be installed and they approved the vote. Once the bench was approved, it took approximately two and a half months for it to be installed.
The bench is made entirely from recycled bottle caps that the Lindseys, family friends and organizations collected for the bench to be made. Green Tree Plastics in Evansville, Indiana created the bench for the family. The family turned in three 55-gallon drums of bottle caps they gave the company for the bench. It took two years to collect all of the bottle caps.
“We were going to make a bench whether it went [at the park] or we kept it at our house,” Sherry said. “We ordered the bench and took the bottle caps over there and we received the bench within three to four weeks after ordering it.”
A concrete pad had to be poured to place the bench on but it was delayed due to rain.
“It really worked out well because the day that we placed the bench was Van’s birthday,” Sherry said. “He would have been 44 on June 17 and we were glad it was his birthday when we placed it.”
Sherry said they decided on a bench after speaking to one of her friends whose husband had passed away.
“We went to lunch with her and we were talking and she told me she had picked up her bench and I said ‘What kind of bench?’ and she said she saved bottle caps and took them to Evansville and had a bench made in honor of her husband and she placed it in the park in Owensboro,” Sherry said. “After we got home, me and my husband started talking and we decided to install a bench.”
Having the bench at the Wooden Bridge Park means the world to Sherry, she said.
“I want to thank everybody that was on the committee and the park for giving us permission to put the bench up there,” Sherry said. “I want to thank everybody who was in the process of pouring concrete and helping us setting it, and everyone who saved bottle caps for us.”
The family also bought a brick that is placed at the Wooden Bridge Park in memory of their son.
“Island is a special little town to me because that’s where I was raised,” Sherry said. “I just wanted something in memory of him.”
The Lindseys have two children ages 45 and 43 and currently live in Owensboro.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
