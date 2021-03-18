Advocacy group Friends of Island are taking donations for new street and stop signs near the Bobby Veach Field ballpark.
According to Scott Hillard, a member of FOI, they have installed seven new signs on Main Street in the last two to three years.
The original goal was $2,000 but due to a spike in freight, the current goal is $2,125.
Hillard said the non-profit Island Community Development Association sponsored one of the signs on March 15. With this sponsorship, FOI is $600 away from its current goal.
“We want to express our deepest appreciation to Island Community Development Association and its members for joining our efforts by sponsoring one of the two street post signs at the ballfield,” FOI stated in a Facebook post. “They have been instrumental in renovating the restrooms and additional needed work alongside the City of Island, who keeps the field looking great.”
The ballpark was renamed after Island native baseball player Veach in 2019, which is when the new sign was erected.
“Our goal is to return the tradition once again in the months and years ahead,” FOI said.
FOI’s central focus has been enhancing downtown Island.
Hillard said they are hoping to have the new signs installed by April.
“We want to bring attention to our ball field once again because for decades, Island was the place where everyone came to play baseball and softball,” he said.
Individuals who are interested in donating can send money via PayPal at FriendsOfIsland or by sending a check made out to Friends of Island at PO Box 106 Island, KY 42350.
To contact FOI, you can email friendsofisland@gmail.com or message them via Facebook.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
