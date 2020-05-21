Calhoun’s Galloway Farm and Auto Repair owners Bruce and Sarah Galloway said that despite everything going on, they are thankful business has remained steady.
Bruce Galloway said he started the business part-time in 2015 and it has grown ever since. He said working with automobiles is all he’s ever done.
Before opening the shop with his wife, Sarah, he said he worked on the road for 21 years driving a service truck. The work took him away from home for long periods and he decided in 2015 to move onto something with a more consistent schedule that would let him spend more time at home. He started teaching at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center, starting the automotive program for high school students while working on cars at the shop part-time.
In late 2017, Bruce Galloway said he decided to start doing auto repairs full-time along with Sarah Galloway and their oldest son.
“This was going so well that we decided to make it a full-time endeavor,” he said. “It’s been great.”
While the pair said they have made efforts to accommodate customers as best as they can during the COVID-19 pandemic by doing extra cleaning, it otherwise has not affected business very much. In fact, they said, business has been very steady.
“We’re still working and we’re still trying to keep up. There’s been a lot of people that are sitting at home and they finally have time to bring their vehicles in to get repairs,” Sarah Galloway said. “We’ve been pretty steady … we cannot complain at all. We weren’t sure how everything was going to affect us, but we just took it day by day.”
She said the shop has also been accepting mask donations to distribute to those in the community that are in need of them, such as nursing homes and students.
Sarah Galloway was recently named second vice president of the McLean County Chamber of commerce as well. She said she is happy to be more involved with the chamber and its efforts in helping local businesses succeed.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
