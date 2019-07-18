CALHOUN -- George K. Fulkerson 61, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home in Calhoun. George Kendall Fulkerson was born Aug. 26, 1957 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Prentice and Jo Nell Anderson Fulkerson. He was a member of the Methodist Faith and enjoyed spending time on the Green River. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Fulkerson.
Survivors include a son, Bryan Fulkerson of Nashville; a sister, Janice Leslie of Owensboro; 2 nieces, Lindsey Hallden (Brenton) of Owensboro and Kaitlyn Leslie of Louisville.
A family memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rumsey United Methodist Church with visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for George's family.
The George K. Fulkerson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to George K. Fulkerson, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
