“Giving Tuesday,” a global generosity movement aimed at helping benefit non-profit organizations and encouraging people to give back, is set for Dec. 1 this year.
The movement has raised more than a billion dollars in donations just in the United States since it began in 2012.
Locally, it is a way for people to give back to and continue enriching their communities by sharing blessings with organizations of their choice, said Doug Eberhart, executive vice president of United Way of Ohio Valley. Donations made then help local non-profits to carry out their work in the community, he said.
“Giving Tuesday concept is about encouraging everyone to come together on a specific day to make a gift to their favorite charity or organization,” Eberhart said. “Each one of those organizations will use that money to fulfill their mission, so it could be a mission of helping to feed people, it could be a mission in helping to ensure that our community is more beautiful, it could help expose the community to the arts.”
This year, United Way of the Ohio Valley has partnered with 40 local organizations around the region to provide software that would make it more accessible for donors to give back to those organizations.
The software, Eberhart said, will provide useful tools, like text-to-donate that would provide an easier way for people to make donations.
“From United Way’s standpoint, we are here to help collaborate and to bring together all the organizations we can,” he said.
Organizations partnered with United Way of Ohio Valley span at least nine counties, including Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union, Webster, Henderson, Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties.
Some local organizations to support during Giving Tuesday can be found by going to the United Way of Ohio Valley website at uwov.org/GivingTuesday or text JOIN2020 to 41444.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
