The McLean County Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble will be Sept. 6 at Ben Hawes in Owensboro.
Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with Tee Time at 8 a.m. Scramble pricing is $200 foursome, $60 individual. Exra ball is $5 and Mulligans is $5. Sponsor is $125. These prices include a golf cart, 18 holes of golf, lunch and prizes.
To register contact McLean County Chamber of Commerce at 270-273-9760 or chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com.
