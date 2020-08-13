Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear tested negative for coronavirus Tuesday after canceling a ribbon-cutting event, stating they were not feeling well.
“I wanted to start by letting you know that both my family and I are OK. We’ve tested negative for COVID-19 after a real scare,” Beshear said. “Even the short wait that I had to endure gives me newfound empathy for those that are having to wait even a couple days to get their test results back, knowing that they may be separated from their family and wondering what their immediate future is going to be.”
As of Tuesday, Beshear announced at least 35,793 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 562 of which were newly reported, and 18 of the new cases affecting children ages five and younger. of those confirmed positive, at least 8,819 have recovered. The current positive infection rate for those tested is 5.87%.
The state’s death toll in relation to the virus stands at 783 individuals.
Regionally, the Green River District Health Department reported at least 18 new cases Tuesday — 12 in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, one in Ohio County, and one in Union County, as well as one COVID-19 related death in Ohio County. The total confirmed cases for the region is at least 1,735 with ten current hospitalizations and at least 1,506 individuals having recovered.
McLean County currently has at least 45 confirmed cases, 41 of which have recovered. There are no current hospitalizations in the county and the county-wide death toll related to COVID-19 remains at one, leaving 3 active cases in in McLean.
“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family. The virus is still out there,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director.
Restaurants adding capacity, bars reopeningBeginning Tuesday, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, providing all patrons are able to remain six feet away from anyone who isn’t a part of their household or group.
New requirements will be added, however, to avoid another spike in COVID-19 cases, said La Tasha Buckner, Beshear’s chief of staff and general counsel. Customers must remain in their seats, except when using the restroom; food and beverage service must end by 10 p.m., with facilities closing at 11 p.m.; and all customers and staff must wear a face covering except when eating or drinking.
Unemployment action ‘not workable’ in current formBeshear called President Donald Trump’s action extending an expired unemployment benefit “not workable” in its current form, warning it would push some costs onto states already left cash-strapped by the coronavirus pandemic.
He stressed that his critique of Trump’s weekend executive action wasn’t meant as a rebuke of the Republican president, who remains popular in the Bluegrass State.
“My motivation today is not to criticize,” Beshear said during a conference call. “And it is not to suggest that the president’s executive order wasn’t intended to help. But simply to make the point that it’s not workable in its current form.”
The president wants to continue paying a supplemental federal unemployment benefit for millions of Americans put out of work during the outbreak. But his order called for up to $400 payments each week, compared with the $600 that people had been receiving. Trump said states would cover 25% of this money even as many are dealing with major budget shortfalls.
States can’t afford to assume $100 per person per week, Beshear said. For Kentucky, that would amount to tens of millions of dollars each month, he said.
States also could be hit by administrative costs in making adjustments that could further slow the processing of unemployment aid, the governor said.
“When we make major changes in where dollars come from or how they have to be handled, that can take weeks to months that our people don’t have,” he said.
Beshear urged Congress to end its stalemate on another coronavirus relief package and extend the full $600 supplemental payment.
“I think it’s really important that we see, ultimately, a congressional solution,” the governor said. “I would like to see it at that $600 level. But if it’s at $400, it needs to be fully federally funded with administrative costs attached to it.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.