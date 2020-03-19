The Green River Area Development District announced the temporary closure of its senior centers on Tuesday, including the McLean County Senior Services Center in Calhoun.
Jennifer Williams, associate director for aging and social services at GRADD said Gov. Andy Beshear recommended senior centers close to avoid congregating seniors since they are at higher risk for COVID-19 than other individuals. Centers will still offer meals for pick-up, however. Williams said seniors are welcome to come to the centers to pick up take-home meals in a “drive-thru” fashion, but the centers will not be open to the public and seniors are asked to consume meals off-site.
Williams said for seniors already signed up, meal delivery will still be available for those that need it.
“We’ll continue for as long as we possibly can. We hope to continue those home-delivered meals because we know those folks are in desperate need,” she said.
All other senior center activities outside of meal pick-up and delivery have been shut down. Williams said the department is unsure of how long the closure will continue.
“It will just be when we get directions from the Department of aging and Independent Living to go ahead and open those back up, so I hope it will be quick, but I don’t have any idea,” she said.
For any senior in need of immediate assistance or with questions concerning the closure of senior centers and meal pick-up or delivery, they can contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center Hotline at 1-800-928-9094.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
