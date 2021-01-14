For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAY, 11-18Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
TUESDAY, 11-19
Turkey and cheese, coleslaw, tropical fruit, wheat bread, oatmeal cookie, mustard
WEDNESDAY, 11-20
Broccoli soup, pimento cheese, banana, saltine, white bread
THURSDAY, 11-21 (Theme Day)
Chili mac, tossed salad, birthday cake, bread stick, ranch dressing
FRIDAY, 11-22
Salisbury steak, brussels sprouts, pasta salad, fruit crisp, wheat bread, margarine
DIETARY TIP
Choose plenty of fruit and vegetables. They are low in calories and high in vitamins. Strive for five servings a day.
EXERCISE TIP
You need at least 30 minutes of exercise a day. It helps maintain cholesterol, and blood pressure levels. It also helps maintain weight.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
