MONDAY, 3-2
1% milk, Salisbury steak, northern beans, brussels sprouts, dinner roll, margarine, and a fruit crisp.
TUESDAY, 3-3
1% milk, sloppy joe, wheat bun, parsley potatoes, carrots, and a fresh apple.
WEDNESDAY, 3-4
1% milk, sliced turkey, wheat bun, vegetable soup (8 oz.), raisins, saltines, and mustard.
THURSDAY, 3-5
1% milk, BBQ pork, lima beans, California-blend vegetables, white bread, pudding, and pickles.
FRIDAY, 3-6
1% milk, tuna noodle casserole (6 oz.), green peas, wheat bread, tropical fruit, and margarine.
