Grahams celebrate 60th anniversary
Eugene and Wanda Graham will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 28, 2020. Wanda Lee Abrams and Paul Eugene Graham were married in Sacramento, KY at the home of Brother McCloud, pastor of Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. They were attended by Gary and Angie Graham, brother and sister-in-law of the groom.
Eugene & Wanda have 4 children, Larry (Lisa) Graham, Susan Ayer, Vicky (Joey) Johnson and Donnie (Michelle) Graham. Their 8 grandchildren are Erica and Curtis Johnson, Sarah (Levi) Baker, Kyle Ayer, Jill (Corey) Evans, Brent and Allie Graham and Zachary (Jessica) Turner. Great grandchildren are Brady Baker, Anslynn Niemeier and Kinsley Turner.
A small celebration for their diamond wedding anniversary was appropriately held at Diamond Lake Campground on May 24th.
