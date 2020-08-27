Regionally, the Green River District Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday and 23 new cases.
In McLean County, there have been at least 54 confirmed cases, 48 of which have recovered, leaving 5 active cases in the county and one COVID-19 related death.
On Tuesday, GRDHD reported seven new cases in Daviess County, two in Henderson, five in Union, and nine in Webster. There are currently at least 2,032 confirmed cases in the GRDHD district. At least 1,729 of those cases have recovered. The two deaths reported Tuesday were individuals from Daviess County and Webster County.
Sixteen individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently being hospitalized in the district.
“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family. The virus is still out there,” said GRDHD public health director Clay Horton.
State-wide, Gov. Andy Beshear stated that there are at least 44,568 confirmed cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, 688 of which were newly reported.
“This continues to grow the percentage of kids testing positive, and we know not as many kids are being tested. But with people going back to sports, go get your kid tested,” Beshear said.
Ten new deaths were also reported Tuesday in relation to COVID-19, bringing the state’s toll to 895.
The current positive rate for those tested stands at 5.07%.
Free testing for McLean County residents will be available at the McLean County Health Center Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments for testing must be made in advance at the GRDHD website.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
