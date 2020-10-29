Following a report of high numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and citing an all-time high number of reported cases across the country, Gov. Andy Beshear released new red zone reduction recommendations aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
Kentucky currently has 55 counties in the red zone, according to Beshear. McLean is one such county in the red zone at an 80.7% positivity rate for COVID-19 infections as of Monday, Oct. 26.
While a county is in the red zone, the governor’s office is recommending a pause for in-person classes, sports and visitation to long-term care facilities.
Red zone reduction plan recommendations include:
• Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
• Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
• Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible
• Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
• Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines
• Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
• Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
• Avoid non-essential activities outside your home
• Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19
On Friday last week, McLean County Judge-Executive said the county has had a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week, but no pinned event responsible for the spread.
“Having talked with the Green River District Health Department director, what we’ve seen is there’s really no pin-point event that we can draw these cases back to. Obviously we did have Fall Break and we’ve seen some of that spread from that type of travel out of the area.”
As of Monday, Oct. 26, the Green River District Health Department has reported at least 198 confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLean County with 119 of those individuals having recovered, leaving at least 79 active cases in the county.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
