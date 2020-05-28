As of Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported no new cases for the seven county region.
McLean County, according to GRDHD, has had two newly confirmed cases within the past week, bringing the total confirmed cases to 23, 19 of which have since recovered, leaving at least 4 active cases in the county.
“As things continue to open up we want to remind everyone the virus is still out there,” said GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton in a press release. “It more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family.”
GRDHD is currently reporting a 77% recovery rate of those tested positive for COVID-19.
While there were no new cases confirmed by GRDHD, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that 387 cases were confirmed throughout Kentucky over Memorial Day weekend during a three-day period, bringing the total state-wide confirmed cases to at least 8,951. The numbers, Beshear said in a press release, are some of the lowest daily numbers to have been reported so far.
“These are some of the lowest daily numbers we have seen,” he said. “But that is fragile, and with a disease that can so easily spread we have to want and put into action our desire to see that downward movement.”
Three deaths were also announced Tuesday in relation to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total state-wide toll to 394.
