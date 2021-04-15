The 27th annual Green River 5K and walk will be held in Calhoun on April 17.
The race will begin at 7 a.m. at Calhoun Elementary School. The course will continue down Main Street, by the river and down Richland Road before turning down Walnut Street.
Pre-registration for the 5K is $10 and registration the day of the race is $12. Those interested in registering should contact Nancy Dant at 270-313-5647. Checks can be made out to Green River 5K. Entry fee includes a shirt, fruit and water at the finish line. Mail the entry form to Nancy Dant at P.O. Box 11, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Registration forms are located at the post office, McLean County Fitness, Dr. Thacker’s office, Southern Outdoors, Taylor’s Fitness and Smith’s.
Masks are required at the starting line and the reward ceremony. Door prizes for adult male, youth male, adult female and youth female will be available. There will also be a $100 cash giveaway door prize.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
