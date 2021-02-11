Hayden selected to Kentucky Farm Bureau 2021 Women's Committee

McLean County resident Judy Hayden has been selected to serve as the county’s chair on the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s 2021 Women’s Committee in December 2020.
The committee is grassroots, having a chair in each county in the state and chairs in 12 districts, which represents at the state level. Hayden is the chair for McLean County and represents District 2 at the state level.
“I was nominated and voted on to be the women’s representative for the district,” Hayden said. “Part of my job for the state is for me to keep all of my ladies informed of what’s going on.”
Hayden said there is a district meeting twice a year, one for legislation and one for policy. There are 11 counties in Hayden’s district.
The committee’s focus is on agricultural literacy. One way they focus on this goal is by doing a food checkout.
Hayden goes to grocery stores and buys a certain amount of food that will be taken to local elementary schools. Students at the schools will guess the dollar amount spent on the food and whichever student guesses the closest gets to take the food home with them.
“We try to focus on our communities and help our communities,” Hayden said.
Hayden said the committee will go into classrooms and read “agriculturally accurate” books. There will also be activities related to the book.
During this time, they will also donate a book to the elementary school because that’s where the emphasis is, she said.
Hayden said the committee strongly advocates for youth.
There is a contest held every year called the Farm Bureau Outstanding Youth. The purpose of the contest is to “promote youth involvement in county Farm Bureau activities and to recognize leadership, achievements and awards in their schools and communities,” according to the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s website.
The winners include one male and one female from the state.
Another program the bureau hosts is the Variety Showcase. The showcase “recognizes winners of the district variety contests and to give winners an opportunity to gain valuable experience performing before audiences,” according to the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s website.
Part of Hayden’s job as the chair is handling the District 2 Variety Showcase.
“I have a very strong affinity for youth,” Hayden said. “When I retired, I did not want to give that up. There was a connection there for me. All through my career, I incorporated agriculture into my curriculum.”
Hayden is a former Daviess County school teacher.
“I grew up in Lexington and I married a farmer,” she said. “It’s a good life, but the representation is very minimal as far as the people who produce the food, fiber and grain for the whole world. Every farmer is feeding at least 161 people. We just don’t have a strong voice anywhere because we are such a small population doing so much for so many.”
She said it has been an honor to advocate for agriculture.
“I’ve been able to do that because the agriculture community has been so supportive of me,” Hayden said. “That’s not sugar-coating. They have been very supportive of me, especially when I was teaching school.”
The committee also supports the Ronald McDonald House at the county, state and national levels.
The McLean County level offers five $500 annual grants to teachers who incorporate agriculture in their classrooms, Hayden said.
Another annual event the committee holds is their Christmas dinner. Board members and their spouses participate in White Elephant and bids on the items. The money raised is matched by the Board of Directors and goes to the Future Farmers of America.
The dinner was not held in 2020, but a $750 donation was still made to the middle school and high school FFA programs.
In 2020, the county bureau made goodie bags and took them to local organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, first responders and local businesses.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
