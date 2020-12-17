McLean County has five new positive virus cases, reaching a total of 90 active cases as of Tuesday, according to the Green River District Health Department. This number is 12 more than last week. The county’s incidence rate is 62.1 and is still considered in the red.
The McLean County Health Center is offering free testing Dec. 21 and 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Health First Community Health Center is also offering drive-thru testing every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Calhoun Baptist Church parking lot for no out-of-pocket expense.
The GRDHD continues to advise residents to stay home, avoid crowds and socially distance.
The state’s positive case number is 227,818 with 2,239 deaths and 32,234 recovered, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Kentucky began seeing shipments of the virus vaccine this week. The first seven hospitals to receive the vaccine are Baptist Health in Corbin, Louisville and Madisonville; Norton Hospital in Louisville; UK HealthCare in Lexington; Pikeville Medical Center; and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, according to a press release sent out by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office on Tuesday.
“Today is the most exciting day that I’ve had, I think that we as a commonwealth have had, since March 6, when we had our first diagnosed COVID case,” Beshear said Monday in a release. “Today marks the beginning of the end of COVID-19. We are going to defeat this virus in 2021. This is a moment that we have hoped for and prayed for. The effectiveness of this Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine that’s going to follow is nothing short of a modern medical miracle.”
Beshear, along with other governors, released a statement Tuesday concerning the virus and the holidays.
“This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with COVID-19, especially with the holidays approaching. Until the vaccine is available to everyone and until we eradicate this virus once and for all, we must continue working to protect one another,” the governors said in a press release.
Beshear announced a new health guideline for Kentucky schools on Monday. These changes include:
- Adjustments of red/orange county recommendations
- Every school must provide a meaningful virtual option that cannot negatively impact virtual students’ GPA, class rank or any other educational opportunity or recognition
- Schools must accommodate all educators and employees who fall into a high-risk category with a virtual option
- Healthy at School guidelines will be mandatory starting on Jan. 4, 2021
- KDPH recommends returning to in-person learning no sooner than Jan. 11, 2021
- Continue daily reporting.
