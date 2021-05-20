McLean County confirmed one new COVID-19 case on May 17. The county has 46 active cases as of May 18, according to the Green River District Health Department.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on May 18 that McLean County is in the yellow with an incidence rate of 4.7.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states that 2,931 McLean County residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 31.8% of the population. 2,917 of those are older than 18 years old and 1,310 are older than 65 years old.
Ronnah Alexander, the chief pharmacy officer for Health First, said the clinic has put vaccine blitzes on pause to residents in McLean County.
The reason for this pause is because larger pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens are able to provide more vaccines to residents over a longer period of time rather than the blitzes Health First was providing, according to Alexander.
Kris Bryant, pediatric infectious disease physician with Norton Children’s and the University of Louisville, said there has been some hesitancy throughout the state with residents receiving the vaccine.
“Vaccines are an incredibly important tool to ending the pandemic,” Bryant said. “Vaccines have been rigorously studied and they’re safe and effective.”
Bryant said she suspects some Kentuckians are thinking about when vaccines were limited with long wait lists.
“Now it is really easy to get a vaccine,” she said.
According to Bryant, 1.9 million Kentuckians have received their first dose of the vaccine. Vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.
Walgreens in Calhoun, the McLean County Health Department, Health First and Poole’s Pharmacy are vaccination sites for McLean County.
Walgreens and Health First only offer the Moderna vaccine. The McLean County Health Department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Poole’s Pharmacy only offers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. An appointment can be made online at bookacovidvaccine.com for Poole’s Pharmacy only.
Across Kentucky, there have been 453,460 total positive cases of COVID-19 as of May 18, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 6,673 confirmed deaths and 52,284 recovered cases. The state’s positivity rate is 2.79%.
On May 17, Governor Andy Beshear announced that 1,927,168 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.
“Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Beshear said. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Beshear announced that all indoor and outdoor events of any size and businesses of any capacity can increase to 75% capacity on May 28.
Final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 are set to end June 11. The state will also lift the mask mandate on the same day with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
