History museum almost ready to open its doors again

The McLean County History and Genealogy Museum is almost ready to open its doors again following the Regional Family Research Center’s move into the museum.
The museum board finished a 4,000-square-foot renovation to the museum at the end of 2019 and has been working to get the contents of the Regional Family Research Center moved into the addition for several weeks, according to Tim Sheppard, museum director.
The large addition to the museum now houses the Research Center library as well as the military portion of the museum, which was moved from its room in the original museum building. Museum curator Anita Austill said the board has not decided what to put in the soon-to-be empty military room, but they have a lot of items in storage they still need to unpack and put in the museum.
“We still have things in storage that we have to bring in … we have to move whenever it’s not raining and whenever somebody has time. My suggestion at the board meeting, when all of these paintings come down … we need to fill up the holes and paint it when it’s empty before we fill it up,” she said.
While the former military room still needs some work, the new addition is already full of items and books with just some unpacking still left to go, along with moving in several storage items and display cases, Austill said.
“We have done a lot. It hasn’t been easy … things out there, we were used to them one way, and then we bring them down here; it’s like putting a puzzle together that we don’t have a picture to go by, and everything has a new place,” she said.
Sheppard said, at this point, there are just a few finishing touches left for the new addition to the museum as well as going through everything to make sure it is all in the right spot. He said volunteers also working on labeling and making information easier to find and more user-friendly. He said he also plans on having wi-fi accessibility for visitors doing research.
Looking toward the future, Sheppard says he wants to make some updates to the outside of the museum and its signage. He also hopes to put concrete in front of the addition for parking and handicap accessibility.
“My goal is to get the old house re-sided to match what we’ve got on here … trying to give it a face-lift and make it a place where people will see it when they go by,” he said. “We’ve got to get a little more presence.”
The museum is still closed until further notice while moving and unpacking are finished up. Sheppard said an announcement will be made when it is ready for visitors.
“We are closed right now, so we don’t encourage people to come right now because we want to get everything cleaned up and looking nice,” he said.
An open house will also be held at the museum on April 18 with more details to follow in coming months.
