Tara Howard, the current principal at McLean County High School, has been named the new Owensboro High School dean of instruction, a position she will assume July 1.
During Howard’s more than 20 year in education, she has been the principal at MCHS for the past two years, and before that was the assistant principal there for four years as well as the school’s college and career readiness coach for two years. Her contract with MCHS will end effective June 30, 2020, according to McLean County Public Schools superintendent Tommy Burrough.
“This is one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made in my career because I love this place so much. The community support has been amazing,” Howard said. “That’s one of the things that makes McLean County so special and so hard to leave ... This place has been too much a part of who I am.”
Howard said the job in Owensboro piqued her interest simply because it aligned with her strengths and passions in the educational field by allowing her to focus more of her efforts on classroom instruction and student and teacher development.
“I’m excited to get started,” she said. “I am really excited for the opportunity to meet new people, both adults and students, to develop those connections that are so crucial in helping them realize their true potential.”
Howard said that while she is leaving, a large part of her will remain with McLean County High School.
“There are many, many wonderful people here and I feel blessed to have spent such a large part of my career in this community and in this building,” she said. “There’s a huge part of my heart that will always be squarely in the middle of McLean County High School. I have devoted time, energy and soul to this place for much of the last 12 years.”
Howard said that although there are no definitive plans for a graduation ceremony as of yet, she hopes she will still be able to participate in the ceremony, even if it is held after her contract with the district is up.
MCPS has not yet found someone to fill the position of principal at MCHS, however, Burrough said there is plenty of time.
“It’s still early and there’s a lot of factors that we have to look at,” he said.“I may look at placing an interim or I may see what’s out there. You know, we got plenty of time. I want just the best person for the school, of course. That’s number one ... I wish Tara the best. She’s done a great job for the last two years.”
Burrough said the school is also in need of filling two assistant principal positions as well.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.