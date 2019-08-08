Photo by Bobbie Hayse | McLean County News McLean County elected officials sit on the McLean County High School Auditorium stage Aug. 1 during the inaugural State of the City/County to begin, as Amanda Dame, McLean County Chamber Commerce President, explains to the crowd how the night is planned. During the event each of McLean County's mayors, the school district superintendent, the judge-executive, the county attorney, and the PVA were given 15 minutes to speak about their respective areas.