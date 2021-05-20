Independence Bank’s 11th annual Feed Seniors Now food drive was held May 12 throughout Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean and Webster counties.
“Being partners for the Feed Seniors Now food drive enables us to truly see the need our communities have, and to help, at least for a little bit, with that need,” said Daviess County Independence Bank President Nick Oller.
According to the bank, each recipient received a variety of non-perishable food items, plus full packages of hot dogs and bologna donated from KY Legend, along with frozen chicken donated from Tyson Foods.
The food drive is part of a nation-wide initiative to raise public awareness about food insecurity and hunger within the aging population, according to the bank in a statement made on their Facebook page.
The food drive was formed in 2011 and involves Independence Bank, Green River Area Development District, Comfort Keepers, Specialty Food Groups LLC and Five Star Food Service.
Livermore branch loan officer Brandon Ferguson said the addresses they are given for deliveries are provided through GRADD.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
