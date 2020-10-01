Island City Commission has voted to take compensating rates for real and personal property for the upcoming fiscal year and has also decided to raise water rates as a result of the McLean County Regional Water Commission’s decision earlier this month to raise water rates.
Mayor Vicky Hughes said the city commission voted to raise water and sewer rates in its special-called meeting Tuesday, Sept. 22. Current inner-city rates are $27.58 for the first 2,000 gallons for water and $29.97 for sewer.
With the increase, rates will now be $28.98. for water and $37.77 for sewer for inner-city customers.
“First of all, let me say this … no one on the commission wanted to raise rates. I mean, we had to do this because our rates were increased,” Hughes said.
The MCRWC’s early September decision to raise water rates was a result of revenues not meeting facility operational needs. The raise in rates was a suggestion from the Kentucky Rural Water Association.
The rate will increase in two phases; phase one will go into effect on Oct. 1 with a 54 cent raise per 1,000 gallons, and phase two will be another 16 cent raise starting July, 2021, a 70 cent increase in total.
The change has pushed other cities in McLean to pass or propose rate changes to account for the increase as well, including Calhoun, Livermore and Sacramento.
Island’s rate raise will be a one-time raise rather than taking place in phases.
The city also voted to take compensating real and personal property tax rates.
The new real property tax rate is 14.6 cents, a 1.9 cent decrease from the current 16.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. As an example of this, a person owning a home valued at $100,000 would pay $146 in real property taxes annually.
Personal property rates will increase from 17.76 cents to 21.04 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
