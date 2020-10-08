Island Mayor Vicky Hughes was honored with the Kentucky league of Cities Leadership Enrichment and Development Scholarship award at Monday’s Island City Commission meeting.
KLC serves around 380 cities throughout Kentucky offering services such as insurance, legal services, legislative advocacy, development and training. KLC developed its “Leadership Enrichment and Development” award following the passing of former executive board member Ann Cline Deatherage’s passing earlier this year.
The award, established by Deatherage’s family, was meant to benefit Kentucky mayors by funding additional training conferences and programs.
“In honor of Anne’s passion for life-long learning and her commitment to community and public service, her family established the Leadership Enrichment and Development Scholarship Program and this award will provide financial assistance to mayors through scholarships to attend trainings to better serve their respective communities,” said KLC marketing representative Howard Rosewell at the meeting. “Anne’s family is humbled, as KLC is, that the first annual KLC Leadership Enrichment and Development award goes to your own Mayor Vicky Hughes of Island.”
Additionally, the city announced the Island Community Development Association’s cancellation of the annual Halloween in the park event this year. The ICDA announced they hope to continue with the event next year.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
