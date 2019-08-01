Wow! I've never eaten so much produce, but I have to tell you that there's nothing better than fresh, homegrown produce to share with neighbors, and to receive from neighbors. It's really quite a blessing. I can see where people used to live off the land, and bartered or exchanged necessary things, rather than having to go into town for groceries or anything else. You made do with what you had, and were happy to have it, and you only bought what you really needed. Simpler times -- I'm trying to get back to that.
Christmas for Kids T-shirt sales are going well, and you can still place an order. Proceeds benefit Christmas for Kids this year. The shirts are gray, with the word "Love" on the front. The letters in "Love" are actually made up of the words of John 3:16. The letters "CFK" are on the right sleeve, as well. Very nice design. There are Youth sizes S, M, and L and Adult sizes Small through 3XL. Prices are $12 for all sizes except that 2XL is $13, and 3XL is $14. Please call Susie Vandiver at 270-486-3008 to order.
The Island City Commission Meeting is Monday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m. at City Hall. The next Island Community Development Meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. In the ICDA meeting we'll be going over the Wooden Bridge Festival, which is just 6 weeks away, on Sept. 14. Anyone who needs to spruce up their place a bit beforehand, so that Island is looking good for the festival, can contact one of the following, if needed (These local businesses were recommended online. If you want to add your business, please let me know.)
Lawn Care Services -- A couple to choose from locally are: Brent Hardison at 270-499-1700; and Kentucky Grass Cutters at 270-499-2151.
Painting -- Tammy's Touch Professional Painting is owned by Tammy Strong. She recently painted the Island Dairy Freeze, and also Mae's Place (the former Little Bits), inside and out. She has 20 years of experience, gives free estimates, and accepts all major credit cards. Her number is 270-302-1542.
Handyman and Scrapping -- John Hardin of Hardin Handyman and Scrapping offers free pickup and removal of appliances, lawnmowers, exercise equipment and any scrap metals. He also buys junk cars, trucks and vans. His number is 270-499-1942.
Birthday greetings go out to Tanner Eaton, Garrett Edmonds, Jim Markwell and Bernie Crumbaker. Wishing you all a special day!
The GHOH Fish Fry is next week, Friday, Aug. 9, from 4-7 p.m., at 205 W. Main St., Island. The cost is now $11 for an all-you-can-eat meal. Hope to see you there.
Friends of Island is in the last push to get the Heritage Garden finished prior to the Wooden Bridge Fest. Much has been done, but a few more items need to be purchased, including chained posts (along a couple of sides of the garden), a flag post, and a veteran's bench, and some railroad ties need to be cut. If anyone can help with that, please contact Scott Hillard at 270-608-8670. Also, he still has some of those nice Wooden Bridge metal ornaments for sale for $20 each, and they make lovely gifts.
Reminiscing 65 years ago (July 29, 1954) -- Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Crumbaker and children, Stevie and Phyllis, have gone to Detroit, Michigan to visit friends. Mrs. J.D. Hardison and Callie Mae have returned from Evansville, where they visited friends last week. Mr. and Mrs. Odelle Willis
see island/page a9
and children, of Chicago, are visiting Mr. and Mrs. Seymour Willis.
And 45 years ago (Aug. 1, 1974) -- Mr. and Mrs. Frank "Red" Conrad, Theresa and Robbin, and Darlene Humphrey and Elaine Atherton, of Livermore, have returned from a 10-day vacation in Florida. Carol Freels visited her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wesson Freels, last weekend. Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Lott and Angela, Mrs. Opal Mattingly and son have returned from Nebraska, where they visited Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Mattingly. Mr. and Mrs. Edward Bidwell and Ellanee have returned from a vacation in Florida. Miss Lillian Shacklette, of Louisville, spent two weeks with her mother, Mrs. Jessie Shacklette.
"Give God what's right, not what's left." -- Wishing everyone a great week.
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call 850-543-6772.
