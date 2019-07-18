The Farm to Fork Dinner last week turned out very nice. As Jane Crumbaker and I passed each other while getting hors d'oeuvres, she said, "The whole county's here!"
And she was pretty much right. There were farmers (of course), politicians, farmers who are also politicians, those running for office, and everyone in between. And if you acted up, the county sheriff and jailer were also in attendance.
But seriously, it was a great evening, and Tim and I were happy we went and will definitely attend again. Island was well represented with Eatons, Crumbakers, Currys, Bishops, etc., in attendance, including the God's House of Hope family. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the GHOH Food Bank, which is a blessing for them as well as the whole county.
At the Farm to Fork Dinner, it was mentioned that the GHOH Fish Fry was going to be held that Friday and the Fish Fry was definitely hopping! I think that brought in more people, as it was packed inside as well as the overflow area, and there were even a few tables outside with people at them. Fortunately, there's a quick turnover, with people coming and going, and we got seats right away. Curtis and Joyce Sutton were on the same supper schedule as us apparently, as we arrived at the same time and sat together. We always enjoy their company. The food was wonderful, as always.
An "I Do Barbeque" was given for a grandson and new bride, Brad and Jessica Markwell, by Jim and Sue Markwell Saturday evening, July 6, at their home on Doug Hill Road. Those attending were: Tim Markwell; Christine Smith; Emily & Marley Bolton; Shawn, Marcia & Isaiah Tomes & Katelyn Ahart; Laura & Luke Girvin; Buddy & Darlene Hoagland; Jared Blankenship; Jana Miller; Teresa Moore Corpus; Amelia & Vivian Sowders; Jim & Vickie Parham and children, Madison, Matthew & Wendell; Shirley Moore; Larry Haley & Venita Gaynor; Eric, Aiden & Derrick Parham; Joe & Sarah Mercer and girls, Sophia, Gianna & Malia; Doug & Norma Everly; Curtis & Joyce Sutton; Becky Braddock & Cheri Markwell; Faith Johnson & Barrett Markwell; and Tommy & Janet Calvert. The evening was enjoyed by all. The Markwells would like to thank each person who attended and helped in any way to make this evening a pleasant memory for the bride and groom.
The Grace Class of Island Baptist Church had a "Grace-full Fun Day" last Saturday. Ten ladies spent the day in Bowling Green where they bargain-hunted and enjoyed a delicious lunch at the Corner Bakery Café. Grace Class teachers Debbie Boyken-Payne and Jane Crumbaker organized the outing.
Recycling Day is this Saturday, and remember that only cardboard is now being accepted. Please break it down and drop it in the slot at the City Hall parking lot.
Reminiscing 65 years ago (July 22, 1954) -- Mr. & Mrs. R.T. Bowman, Jr., and Mr. & Mrs. Edwin Penrod have returned from a trip through Eastern Kentucky. Mr. & Mrs. Robert Kittinger, Long Beach, California, visited Mrs. Gertrude Ferguson, Mr. & Mrs. Ira T. Nall and other friends last week. They were en route home from a two months' vacation in Central and South America and Cuba. They made the trip in their private plane. A large crowd from Island attended the street dance in Livermore Saturday night. Miss Bonnie Miller is visiting her brother, Mr. & Mrs. B.J. Miller and Miss Martha Jane Nall in Paducah this week. People in Island are getting "Snake Conscious." There have been three copperhead snakes killed in town the past three weeks. Island Baptist Church recently purchased the home of Les Brown, next to the church, and have converted it into additional Sunday School rooms. Mr. & Mrs. Bernard (Red) Kirtley and Karen spent Sunday with Mrs. Martha Galloway in Sacramento.
Local churches in Island sponsored Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 29th.
There were games, a bouncy house, a water slide and a dunking booth. The McLean County Board Of Education Summer Meal Program supplied a meal for all the children in attendance. Afterward, at the Island Ballpark, everyone enjoyed a ballgame played on the recently dedicated Bobby Veach Field.
"God does not intervene in human affairs unless he is asked." -- Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call 850-543-6772.
