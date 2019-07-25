Hope everyone's surviving the heat okay. It's been like a sauna some days, but temps should be closer to normal by the time this article is printed. The Island Baptist Church sanctuary was reroofed last Thursday, amazingly, in the searing heat, by Strong Roofing. It looks great! Glad a local Island business was used. They also reroofed the God's House of Hope building last year. If you like their work, or have questions, give them a call at 270-314-6857. Their ad says they have over 20 years of experience, are licensed and insured, and offer free estimates.
There will be a "Back 2 School Bash" for the Island community schoolchildren on Wednesday of next week, July 31. The evening activities start at the Island Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m., with a meal, music, and backpack giveaway, and then everyone will shift over to the Island Church of God of Prophecy, where they'll be giving out headphones/earbuds, and much more. We hope all Island community schoolchildren, and their families, will come out for a fun evening that also helps prepare the children for school.
Phil and Faye Kirtley celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on July 18. They have 3 children: Tammy, Michael and Kim; 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. There was a celebration on July 13 at their son's house, with family and friends.
Birthday greetings go out this week and next to David Shocklee, Eric Parham and Bro. Chad Rafferty. I hope everyone's day is special. And happy anniversary to David and Melody Shocklee; may you have many more years of wedded bliss.
Save the date for the next GHOH Fish Fry, on Friday, Aug. 9. Due to rising food costs, the all-you-can-eat meal will now be $11. That is still a bargain, though, with drink and dessert included. The main thing, though, is that you're helping out our county food bank. If you haven't tried this meal, you're really missing something. If you don't like fish, they also serve chicken strips. And if you don't want to eat there, get it to go, which still includes your drink and dessert. Hope to see you there.
Reminiscing 50 years ago (July 24, 1969) -- Mrs. Gertrude Ferguson of Owensboro spent Thursday with Mr. and Mrs. Luie Loyd. Mr. and Mrs. John Kirtley of Owensboro spent a few days at their country home on Green River. Corporal Tom Price and Mrs. Price of Ft. Benning, Georgia are visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ned Penrod. PFC Mike McElwain and PFC Tommy Calvert, who have been stationed at Great Lakes Naval Station, are visiting their parents, en route to Memphis, Tennessee where they will attend school. Mr. and Mrs. Mike Rios and daughter have returned to their home in Sacramento, California after spending two weeks with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marion Allen.
And 40 years ago (July 26, 1979) - Mr. and Mrs. Leamon Eaton had their five-month-old grandson for a weekend visit. The lad's name is Jonathan Eaton. He stayed with grandma and grandpa while his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Eaton and Jill vacationed at King's Island. Mrs. Ernestine Everly had guests last Wednesday. They were her brother, Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Riley and grandson, John Scott Riley, Mr. and Mrs. Raleigh Everly, Krista, Dana and Danny. Her supper guests were Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Fulkerson. Mr. and Mrs. Rollie Bishop had guests Saturday. They were Mr. and Mrs. O.V. Coffman of Louisville and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Howard of Buttonsberry.
"Because God never sleeps, we can rest in peace." -- Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call 850-543-6772.
